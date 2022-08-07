Dr. Alexander Sinclair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinclair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Sinclair, MD
Dr. Alexander Sinclair, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.
K. Alex Kim M.d. A Medical Corporation9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 274-4103
Beverly Hills9884 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 267-5856
Alexander Sinclair Inc7921 Painter Ave Ste 1, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
For reference I had a Lip Lift, Chin contour and implant, as well as a Breast Augmentation. Dr. Alexander Sinclair is one of the kindest most attentive surgeons I have ever met. I chose him specifically because of how much work he does for the trans community and I am so happy with my process and surgery. He listened to everything I had to say and took his time answering all my questions. I recommend him to anyone looking for an intelligent & meticulous surgeon. Anita is also AMAZING, can't tell you how much I adore her and my doctor both. Something to keep in mind while I was reading other reviews. It's important to have good chemistry and communication with your surgeon. I feel like both were always a priority with Dr. Sinclair so all I have to say are good things, everyone's experience is different.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Gramec Butterworth Hospital
- Columbia U-Butterworth Hosp
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sinclair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinclair accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinclair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
