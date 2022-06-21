See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Alexander Shushan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (17)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Shushan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center

Dr. Shushan works at Luminis Health in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Odenton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Center
    2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 101, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 268-8862
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Odenton
    1106 Annapolis Rd Ste 130, Odenton, MD 21113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 268-8862
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Limb Pain
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Treatment frequency



Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Alexander Shushan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336315803
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Hospital Ny
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shushan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shushan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shushan has seen patients for Limb Pain, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shushan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shushan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shushan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shushan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shushan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

