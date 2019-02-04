Overview

Dr. Alexander Shteiman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Medical Academy and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Shteiman works at Gerald J O' Connor MD PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.