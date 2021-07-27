Overview

Dr. Alexander Shraga, MD is a Dermatologist in East Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Med College



Dr. Shraga works at Access Dermatology LLC in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Shingles and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.