Dr. Alexander Shpilman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shpilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Shpilman, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Shpilman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical/R Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Shpilman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Heart Institute8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
-
2
Aria Diagnostic Cardiology & Imaging Center10160 Bustleton Ave Ste A, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions
-
3
Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Torresdale3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 219, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shpilman?
About Dr. Alexander Shpilman, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366400988
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Medical School
- Boston Medical Center
- Chicago Medical/R Franklin University of Medicine and Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shpilman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shpilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shpilman works at
Dr. Shpilman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shpilman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shpilman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shpilman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shpilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shpilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.