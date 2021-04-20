Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical Institute and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Locations
Alexander Shifrin Medical PC121 E 60th St Apt 1D, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 534-4707Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Alexander Shifrin Medical PC9920 4th Ave Ste 210, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 238-4707Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Alexander Shifrin for 5 years. He is very knowledgeable, caring, experienced and kind and patient. Always makes me feel comfortable and answers all my questions. Thank you! Maya A. New York. NY
About Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780651166
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Jamaica Hospital
- St Petersburg Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shifrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shifrin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shifrin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shifrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shifrin speaks Russian.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shifrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shifrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.