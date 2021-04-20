Overview

Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St Petersburg Medical Institute and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Shifrin works at Alexander Shifrin Medical P.C. in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.