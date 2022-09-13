See All General Surgeons in Freehold, NJ
Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD

General Surgery
5 (78)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Shifrin works at Atlantic Health System, CentraState Medical Center in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Health System, CentraState Medical Center
    901 W Main St # 106, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 536-0919
  2. 2
    Meridian Surgical Associates
    1944 State Route 33 Ste 203, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-4770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Thyroid Cancer
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Gland Diseases

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Familial Adrenal Adenoma Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Medullary Carcionoma Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Surgery With or Without Radical Neck Dissection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Tumor Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 13, 2022
    I had a full Thyroidectomy with Dr Shifrin on July 22, 2022 after several years of on and off thyroid issues. 2 nodules that presented at risk needed to be removed. The pathology results were returned with a cancer diagnosis but with the expertise and wonderful job on the surgery, his call to remove the entire thyroid and paraglands was absolutely the right one. The scar healed beautifully and although post surgery I had some voice strain, fatigue, and a few other symptoms, they went away after a month or so. The surgery itself went great thanks to Dr Shifrin and staff. I would highly recommend him and would say if you need a Endocrine Surgeon he is your go to for sure!!!!!
    Susan Siegfried — Sep 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD
    About Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1346264116
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Residency
    • Penn State's Milton S Hershey Med Center
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • SAINT PETERSBURG MEDICAL ACADEMY
    Undergraduate School
    • Leningrad Nursing School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Shifrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shifrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shifrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shifrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shifrin has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shifrin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Shifrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shifrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shifrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shifrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

