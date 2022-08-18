Dr. Alexander Shapsis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapsis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Shapsis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Shapsis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Locations
Atlantic Gastroenterology2797 Ocean Pkwy Ste 1B, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 521-2840
NY Center For Integrative Medicine239 Court St Ste B, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 866-3695Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Shapsis is a caring and concern doctor I’m glad I choose him to be my Gaststorlogish specialist if you need to see Dr Shapsis I recommend him make an appointment you won’t regret it you will be happy you did
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- Mount Sinai Med Cntr
- St. Vincent's Hospital- Manhattan
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- New York University
Dr. Shapsis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapsis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapsis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapsis has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapsis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shapsis speaks Hebrew, Romanian, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapsis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapsis.
