Dr. Alexander Shadid Jr, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Shadid Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Shadid Jr works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS
    510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 (949) 791-6767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Lipomas
Hernia Repair
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2018
    Dr. Shadid performed emergency abdominal surgery to find an adhesion around my small intestine. He was able to make three small incisions, find the problem, and snip the adhesion. My recovery from the surgery was quick and painless, and the scars are hard to find. Thank you, Dr. Shadid for solving a very serious situation.
    Vicki in Huntington Beach, CA — Jul 24, 2018
    About Dr. Alexander Shadid Jr, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1851457766
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Shadid Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadid Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadid Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shadid Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadid Jr works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shadid Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Shadid Jr has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shadid Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadid Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadid Jr.

