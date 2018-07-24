Overview

Dr. Alexander Shadid Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Shadid Jr works at Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Lipomas and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.