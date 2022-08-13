Overview

Dr. Alexander Schwartz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Schwartz works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Montvale, NJ, Middletown, NY, Nyack, NY and Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.