Overview

Dr. Alexander Schuetz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Schuetz works at Boonslick Medical Group Inc in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.