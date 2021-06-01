Dr. Santos-Garcia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Santos-Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Santos-Garcia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Santos-Garcia works at
Locations
Medscripts Coral Way Dispensary11825 SW 26TH ST, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 266-2929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Me gustaría ser su paciente
About Dr. Alexander Santos-Garcia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1316378664
Education & Certifications
Dr. Santos-Garcia accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos-Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos-Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos-Garcia.
