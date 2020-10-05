Dr. Alexander San Diego, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. San Diego is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander San Diego, DPM
Overview
Dr. Alexander San Diego, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Merritt Island Foot & Ankle, Inc.2404 N COURTENAY PKWY, Merritt Island, FL 32953 Directions (321) 452-1327
Melbourne Podiatry Office903 Jordan Blass Dr Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 452-1327
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I loved him, he was so gentle and excellent with any issue that I had. I just found out that he's no longer there and has left the area! ??
About Dr. Alexander San Diego, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. San Diego has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. San Diego accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. San Diego has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. San Diego has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. San Diego on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. San Diego speaks Filipino and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. San Diego. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. San Diego.
