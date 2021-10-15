Dr. Alexander Saker Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saker Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Saker Jr, MD
Dr. Alexander Saker Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Northside Hospital Cancer Institute631 Professional Dr Ste 450, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 963-8030
Suburban Hematology Oncology Associates PC1700 Tree Ln Ste 490, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-2828
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
If it were not for Dr. Saker, I would probably not be alive today. What Mr. Bloodworth does not realize is that HE is/was not the only patient that Dr. Saker was seeing. ALSO, if you had a CT done and went home, as in did not stick around and hound the PAs and nurses, you were lucky to get the results by Thursday. ALSO, No news is Good news. If something were wrong, you would have gotten a call sooner. Again, YOU were/are not the only patient to be treated. Thank You Dr. Saker. James Renfroe, (CML) ALIVE today because I was treated by Dr. Saker in 1998.
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073602751
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Saker Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saker Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saker Jr has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saker Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saker Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saker Jr.
