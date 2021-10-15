Overview

Dr. Alexander Saker Jr, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Saker Jr works at Center For Cancer Care in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.