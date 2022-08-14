See All Hand Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (181)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Rowland works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood
    19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400
    Monday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    11:30am - 7:30pm
  2. 2
    TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine
    400 Concord Plaza Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 804-5400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachydactyly - Elbow, Wrist Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Hyperextension Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Strain Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (170)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 14, 2022
    I live away from San Antonio but have all my Doctors here. With a super busy lifestyle, I didn’t want to ignore the tingling that started in one hand. I was so relieved to be able to book an appointment with Dr Rowland - the visit was everything one would hope for. He clearly has the expertise I was looking for, they were on time, the X Rays were quick, the visit didn’t feel rushed. We are fortunate to have this kind of high level care here in San Antonio.
    Catherine Crowley — Aug 14, 2022
    About Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912948993
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Western Ontario Hand and Upper Limb Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rowland works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rowland’s profile.

    Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    181 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

