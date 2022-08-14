Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine400 Concord Plaza Dr, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance:
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I live away from San Antonio but have all my Doctors here. With a super busy lifestyle, I didn’t want to ignore the tingling that started in one hand. I was so relieved to be able to book an appointment with Dr Rowland - the visit was everything one would hope for. He clearly has the expertise I was looking for, they were on time, the X Rays were quick, the visit didn’t feel rushed. We are fortunate to have this kind of high level care here in San Antonio.
About Dr. Alexander Rowland, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912948993
Education & Certifications
- University Of Western Ontario Hand and Upper Limb Center
- The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio
- Tulane University Medical Center, New Orleans, La
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland works at
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.