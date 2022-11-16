Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rovner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Amherst, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Rovner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alexander V Rovner, LPPC4772 N French Rd, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 217-2857
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rovner?
Natalie went above and beyond to assist me in finding a dr. that would accept Federal Compensation. Unfortunately there are no dr's who accept it in this area.. but Natalie was so helpful. Thank you
About Dr. Alexander Rovner, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1326097403
Education & Certifications
- Buffalo General Hospital- Kaleida Health
- Childrens Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rovner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rovner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rovner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rovner works at
Dr. Rovner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rovner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rovner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rovner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rovner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rovner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.