Overview

Dr. Alexander Rosenstein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kailua Kona, HI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School.



Dr. Rosenstein works at Alii Health General Surgery in Kailua Kona, HI with other offices in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.