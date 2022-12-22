Dr. Alexander Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Rose, MD
Dr. Alexander Rose, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Rose works at
North Florida Surgeons836 Prudential Dr Ste 1001, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0033Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband went to Baptist hospital with chronic abdominal pain. He was schedule to have his gallbladder removed but because of health risk Dr. Rose decided to do a different procedure that will put my husband at ease and come back home for the holidays. Every single procedure was well explained and all questions answered. I also want to give credit to Susan Cooks PA she is also amazing. Great bedside manner. Todays post-op visit was amazing and office staff I give an A plus.
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083873335
- University of Florida - Jacksonville FL
- Wayne State University School of Medicine - Detroit MI
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Florida
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.