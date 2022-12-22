Overview

Dr. Alexander Rose, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Rose works at North Florida Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.