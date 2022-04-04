Overview

Dr. Alexander Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Rodriguez works at McLaren Flint Community Medical Center in Grand Blanc, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.