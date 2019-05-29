See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.

Dr. Rivkin works at Westside Aesthetics in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Aesthetics
    11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 996-0363
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Botox® for Blepharospasm
Aging Face
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Botox® for Blepharospasm

Aging Face Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 27 years of experience
  • English, Russian
  • 1710913223
Education & Certifications

  • University Hospital Ucsd
  • Yale University
  • Columbia College, Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Alexander Rivkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rivkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rivkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rivkin works at Westside Aesthetics in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rivkin’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivkin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

