Overview

Dr. Alexander Ringeisen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Ringeisen works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.