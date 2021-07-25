See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Bologna Italy and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Reiter works at Houston Perinatal Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Perinatal Associates
    7900 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3856
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Pregnancy Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reiter?

    Jul 25, 2021
    Absolutely yes! Dr. Reiter helped me tremendously with my two high risk pregnancies after loosing two pregnancies well in advanced. My kids are now 18 and 20 yrs old. I really recommend him if your pregnancy is at high risk. You will be in good hands with Dr. Reiter.
    Grateful Mom — Jul 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reiter to family and friends

    Dr. Reiter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reiter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD.

    About Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD

    Specialties
    • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790786119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Haifa City Medical Center Rothealth Science Centerhild University
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Orsola University Hospital Bolgna Italy
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Bologna Italy
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reiter works at Houston Perinatal Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Reiter’s profile.

    Dr. Reiter has seen patients for Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alexander Reiter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.