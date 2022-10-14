Overview

Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Reichard works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.