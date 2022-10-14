Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD
Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists601 W 5th Ave Ste 400, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 344-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Hospital
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Dr Reichard explained the knee replacement procedure from start to finish & spent as much time as we needed to ask all of our questions. He even brought in the device so we could see it & touch it.
About Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthopaedic Research Institute
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Reichard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichard has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichard.
