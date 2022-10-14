See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Spokane, WA
Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (49)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Reichard works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists
    601 W 5th Ave Ste 400, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 344-2663

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lincoln Hospital
  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Newport Hospital and Health Services
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Avascular Necrosis
Joint Pain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Avascular Necrosis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174781421
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Anderson Orthopaedic Research Institute
    Internship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Reichard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reichard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reichard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reichard works at Northwest Orthopaedic Specialists in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Reichard’s profile.

    Dr. Reichard has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

