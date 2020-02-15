Dr. Alexander Rapisarda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapisarda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Rapisarda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Rapisarda, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Rapisarda works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Center of New Jersey33 Clyde Rd Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 238-0923
-
2
Digestive Disease Center of New Jersey810 Ryders Ln, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 238-0923
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Rapisarda for the first time last week, he was highly recommended. he was friendly, approachable and answered all of my concerns, he preformed the necessary procedures need to address my issues and as soon as the results came it I was notified, all of his staff are warm and friendly. His Office is clean and state of the art, the facility where the surgery is done is like a clean hospital environment and all the nurses are caring and wonderful people, from the reception sown, there are great. I will highly recommend this Doctor.
About Dr. Alexander Rapisarda, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapisarda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapisarda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rapisarda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
