Dr. Alexander Ramsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Ramsay, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Med University Sc Med Center|University Of Washington Medical Center
Locations
1
Lowcountry Urology Clinics1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 201, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 931-4801
2
Lowcountry Urology Clinics2687 Lake Park Dr, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 931-4799Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramsay is a great doctor, always takes time to hear your problems and talks through your diagnosis.
About Dr. Alexander Ramsay, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1871592089
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center|University Of Washington Medical Center
