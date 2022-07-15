Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Florida
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute601 7th St S Ste 510, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 893-6550Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 4:00pmSunday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor!! Very knowledgeable and professional. I would highly recommend for Biatric surgery.
About Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- University Of Cartagena School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.