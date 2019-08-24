Overview

Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez works at Intermountain Layton Clinic and Imaging Center in Layton, UT with other offices in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nosebleed and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.