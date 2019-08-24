Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
-
1
Intermountain Layton Clinic and Imaging Center2075 University Park Blvd, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5471
-
2
Intermountain Mckay-Dee Hospital - ENT Clinic4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 2645, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 264-5469Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
I have never met a Doctor so patient, loves what he does and so knowledgeable. I had been to two previous doctors and he knew exactly what problems I had and how to address them. He answered all my questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Alexander Ramirez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1215060413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
