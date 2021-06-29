See All Psychiatrists in Evansville, IN
Dr. Alexander Radnovich, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Alexander Radnovich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.

Dr. Radnovich works at Deaconess Cross Pointe in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Cross Pointe
    445 N Cross Pointe Blvd Ste 330, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 471-4611
  2. 2
    Deaconess Cross Pointe Center
    7200 E Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 476-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Personality Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Personality Disorders

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Radnovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669630661
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Radnovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Radnovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Radnovich works at Deaconess Cross Pointe in Evansville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Radnovich’s profile.

    Dr. Radnovich has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radnovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Radnovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radnovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Radnovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Radnovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

