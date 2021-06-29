Dr. Radnovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Radnovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Radnovich, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Deaconess Cross Pointe445 N Cross Pointe Blvd Ste 330, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 471-4611
Deaconess Cross Pointe Center7200 E Indiana St, Evansville, IN 47715 Directions (812) 476-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Spotted a serious problem problem with my heart that other drs. completely ignored and misdiagnosed me as trying to commit suicide and having over dosed on Norco which the labs said there were NONE in my system. Dr. Radnovich caught their serious error and corrected it immediately.
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1669630661
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
