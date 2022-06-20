Dr. Alexander Pushka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pushka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Pushka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Pushka, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pushka works at
Locations
Alexander Pushka MD PA7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 983-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pushka?
I have been a pt. of Dr. Pushka for some time now. I find him to be extremely accessible; easy to talk to; and compassionate and committed practitioner. My appt's have always been scheduled with ease and his office staff responsive and accommodating to my needs. Dr. Pushka sets the bar high for patient centered and directed care and I could only wish that my other healthcare for practitioners were remotely similar in their approach. Kudos Dr. P!
About Dr. Alexander Pushka, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1992793384
Education & Certifications
- IVANO-FRANKOVSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
