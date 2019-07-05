Overview

Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow School Of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Prikhojan works at MDVIP - Nashville, Tennessee in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.