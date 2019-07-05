Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prikhojan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Moscow School Of Medicine and Dentistry and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Prikhojan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alexander Prikhojan MD, PhD4230 Harding Pike Ste 400, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 301-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prikhojan?
I have been seeing this doctor for seven years. He is the only doctor that was able to diagnose my rare disorder, and every time I cannot tolerate a new medication, he is very careful about figuring out if I will tolerate other ones. Incredibly smart, kind, thorough, and always very promptly returns my calls when I have concerns or questions. AMAZING DOCTOR.
About Dr. Alexander Prikhojan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1538132188
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Moscow School Of Medicine and Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prikhojan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prikhojan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prikhojan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prikhojan works at
Dr. Prikhojan has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prikhojan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prikhojan speaks Russian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Prikhojan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prikhojan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prikhojan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prikhojan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.