Dr. Alexander Post, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Post, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (518) 383-2616Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, caring-- Dr. Post is an incredible man and physician. You ARE his main concern, and he makes that clear in every visit, every phone call, every message correspondence. Need to contact him a lot? You're never a burden to him. He'll never rush through an appointment-- his main goal is that you get the best care possible, and that any/every question you have is answered. He has been the most responsive and kind specialist that I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. I feel incredibly lucky to be his patient. He believes in his patients, and we believe in him. I'm terrified of ever having surgery on my spine due to the risks, but if there's anyone I trust to do it, it's Dr. Post. I cannot stress just how excellent and intelligent this man is. He was the first doctor to ever tell me: forget the imaging report, let me see the images! He doesn't rely solely on the opinions of other doctors, he'll take the time to check to make sure you're getting only the VERY BEST care. Amazing man.
About Dr. Alexander Post, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Children's Memorial Hospital-Pediatric Neurosurgery|Mount Sinai Medical Center - Spinal Neurosurgery
- The Mount Sinai Medical Center - Neurological Surgery|The Mount Sinai Medical Center-Neurological Surgery
- The University of Vermont - Fletcher Allen Health Care|The University Of Vermont-Fletcher Allen Health Care
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Post has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Post has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Post. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Post.
