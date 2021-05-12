See All General Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Alexander Poor, MD

General Surgery
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alexander Poor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.

Dr. Poor works at Struan Coleman, MD, PhD in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vincera Institute
    1200 Constitution Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19112

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Hernia

Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alexander Poor, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629228689
    Education & Certifications

    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    • General Surgery
    Dr. Alexander Poor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Poor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poor works at Struan Coleman, MD, PhD in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Poor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

