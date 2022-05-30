Overview

Dr. Alexander Poisik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Margate, FL. They graduated from Columbia University Vagelos College Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Poisik works at HCA Florida Broward Surgical Specialists - Margate in Margate, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Brain Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.