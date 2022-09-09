Dr. Philipovskiy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Philipovskiy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Alexander Philipovskiy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Florida Cancer Specialists - Lake Mary805 Currency Cir, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 804-6133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Philipovskiy was always very kind and compassionate and laid my options out for me in plain English so I could understand. I would highly recommend him to anyone in need of oncology care.
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- ODESSA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Philipovskiy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Philipovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Philipovskiy works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Philipovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Philipovskiy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Philipovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Philipovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.