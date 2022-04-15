Overview

Dr. Alexander Petcu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Petcu works at Freehold PC & OBGYN in Freehold, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

