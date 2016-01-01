See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Alexander Perez Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview

Dr. Alexander Perez Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Perez Jr works at Recovery Program-Internal Medicine Clinic in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Recovery Program-Internal Medicine Clinic
    876 W FARIS RD, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-5648
  2. 2
    Marshall I Pickens Hospital
    701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-7844

About Dr. Alexander Perez Jr, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689296477
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

