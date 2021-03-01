See All Pain Medicine Doctors in East Windsor, NJ
Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.

Dr. Pekurovsky works at Spine Institute Of North America in East Windsor, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ, Pompton Plains, NJ and North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine Institute of North America
    300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 202, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 371-9100
    Spine Institute of North America LLC
    385 Cranbury Rd Ste 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 416-4141
    Chilton Medical Center
    97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 248-8263
    Spine Institute of North America
    1520 US Highway 130 Ste 204, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 371-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2021
    Very kind, caring, and knoledgeable.
    Karen G — Mar 01, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386930600
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pekurovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pekurovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pekurovsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pekurovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Pekurovsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pekurovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pekurovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pekurovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

