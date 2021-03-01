Overview

Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Pekurovsky works at Spine Institute Of North America in East Windsor, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ, Pompton Plains, NJ and North Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.