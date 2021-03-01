Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pekurovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Pekurovsky works at
Locations
Spine Institute of North America300A Princeton Hightstown Rd Ste 202, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 371-9100
Spine Institute of North America LLC385 Cranbury Rd Ste 2, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 416-4141
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (862) 248-8263
Spine Institute of North America1520 US Highway 130 Ste 204, North Brunswick, NJ 08902 Directions (609) 371-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, caring, and knoledgeable.
About Dr. Alexander Pekurovsky, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
