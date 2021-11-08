See All Psychiatrists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Alexander Parker, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Alexander Parker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Parker works at Alexander Parker MD in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alexander Parker MD
    623 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 274-2632
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
  • Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • We do not accept health insurance

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 08, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Parker for years and he has been excellent. He's very knowledgeable and has helped me so much with med management. Highly recommend.
    — Nov 08, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Parker, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366658361
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hillside Hosp-LI Jewish MC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Michigan University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
