Dr. Alexander Parker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena and Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Alexander Parker MD in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Major Depressive Disorder and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.