Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weeki Wachee, FL. They completed their fellowship with OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute - Charlotte NC|Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute-Charlotte Nc

Dr. Pappas works at The Center for Bone & Joint Disease in Weeki Wachee, FL with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Morton's Neuroma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Bone & Joint Disease
    10221 Yale Ave, Weeki Wachee, FL 34613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 404-2087
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Ortho SC
    210 Village Center Blvd Ste 200, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 944-6145
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Conway Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Morton's Neuroma
Plantar Fasciitis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Morton's Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pappas?

    Sep 02, 2021
    Dr. Pappas is an excellent surgeon who listens to and answers every question. Very knowledgeable and helpful. I definitely recommend him.
    Jan S. — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912046715
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute - Charlotte NC|Orthocarolina Foot and Ankle Institute-Charlotte Nc
    Residency
    • University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center - Oklahoma City OK|University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center-Oklahoma City Ok
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston SC
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alexander Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Morton's Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

