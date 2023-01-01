Dr. Alexander Papp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Papp, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Papp, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Semmelweis University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2907 Shelter Island Dr Ste 105303, San Diego, CA 92106 Directions (619) 377-1237
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Papp?
He absolutely saved my life.
About Dr. Alexander Papp, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- 1558387373
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Semmelweis University, Faculty Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Papp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papp speaks Hungarian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Papp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.