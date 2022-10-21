Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pediatric Medical Institute and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
St. Mary Feasterville178 W Street Rd, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions (215) 750-5050Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Alliance Cancer Specialists1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 135, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr I’ve ever encountered I give him a million star there was an option to do so thank you for being the kinda a Dr you’re
About Dr. Alexander Ostrovsky, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Pediatric Medical Institute
- Medical Oncology
