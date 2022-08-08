See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Buford, GA
Dr. Alexander Osowa, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Osowa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.

Dr. Osowa works at Buford Family Practice and Urgent Care Center, P.C. in Buford, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Overweight and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buford Family Practice and Urgent Care Center PC
    2805 Hamilton Mill Rd, Buford, GA 30519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 541-0588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Overweight
Perimenopause
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    About Dr. Alexander Osowa, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316910755
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • East Carolina University Pmh
    Internship
    • University Of Ne Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Ibadan
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
