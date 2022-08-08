Overview

Dr. Alexander Osowa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Univ Ibadan and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Osowa works at Buford Family Practice and Urgent Care Center, P.C. in Buford, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Overweight and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.