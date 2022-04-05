Dr. Alexander Oldroyd, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oldroyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Oldroyd, DMD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Oldroyd, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry|Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Oldroyd works at
Locations
-
1
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Wentzville1051 W Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO 63385 Directions (636) 332-2350
-
2
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Chesterfield4 West Dr Ste 170, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 778-9345
-
3
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Carlinville910 W Main St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Directions (217) 854-7423
-
4
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Alton2828 Homer M Adams Pkwy, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 465-7423
-
5
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - O'Fallon3006 HIGHWAY K, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 978-8848
-
6
Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists - Warrenton511 Ashland Ave Ste A, Warrenton, MO 63383 Directions (636) 456-3770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oldroyd?
Dr. Oldroyd is very nice and does a thorough job.
About Dr. Alexander Oldroyd, DMD
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 14 years of experience
- English, German
- 1265671788
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry|Oregon Health &amp; Science University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oldroyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oldroyd accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oldroyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oldroyd works at
Dr. Oldroyd speaks German.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Oldroyd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oldroyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oldroyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oldroyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.