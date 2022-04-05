Overview

Dr. Alexander Oldroyd, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Wentzville, MO. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry|Oregon Health & Science University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Oldroyd works at Bankhead Orthodontic Specialists in Wentzville, MO with other offices in Chesterfield, MO, Carlinville, IL, Alton, IL, O Fallon, MO and Warrenton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.