Dr. Alexander Olawaiye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olawaiye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Olawaiye, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Olawaiye, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Olawaiye works at
Locations
-
1
University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center300 Halket St Ste 1750, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-5411
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olawaiye?
If you need a procedure like a hysterectomy, this is the doctor you need to see. Intelligent, caring, informative, and simply an OUTSTANDING physician. He will answer all of your questions and treat you with the utmost respect (as if you are his own family). I would recommend him to everyone and I cannot say enough good about him. -Regina M.
About Dr. Alexander Olawaiye, MD
- Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1811987183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olawaiye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olawaiye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olawaiye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olawaiye works at
Dr. Olawaiye has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olawaiye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Olawaiye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olawaiye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olawaiye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olawaiye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.