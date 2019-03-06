Dr. Alexander Nicolaides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nicolaides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Nicolaides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alexander Nicolaides, MD is a Dermatologist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Nicolaides works at
Locations
1
Advanced Dermatology Care PC2318 31st St Ste 320, Astoria, NY 11105 Directions
- 2 2583 31st St Fl 2, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nicolaides was recommended by a friend and I was extremely pleased with my visit with him. He is highly skilled and takes an interest in his patients. I will continue going to Dr. Nicolaides for further treatment when needed. He is knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Alexander Nicolaides, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1023104023
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
- Montefiore Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nicolaides has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nicolaides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicolaides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nicolaides works at
Dr. Nicolaides has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nicolaides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nicolaides speaks Greek.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Nicolaides. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nicolaides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nicolaides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nicolaides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.