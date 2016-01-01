Dr. Alexander Ngwube, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngwube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Ngwube, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Alexander Ngwube, MB BS is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1626
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Alexander Ngwube, MB BS
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
