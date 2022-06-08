Overview

Dr. Alexander Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Reconstructive Microsurgery and Lymphedema Associates in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.