Dr. Alexander Nguyen, MD
Dr. Alexander Nguyen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Waterbury Hospital.
Reconstructive Microsurgery and Lymphedema Associates7777 Forest Ln Ste B216, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 613-1589
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I had hernia repair he did excellent job
About Dr. Alexander Nguyen, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
