Dr. Alexander Nagy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.



Dr. Nagy works at Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.