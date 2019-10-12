Dr. Alexander Nagy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alexander Nagy, MD
Overview
Dr. Alexander Nagy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Nagy works at
Locations
-
1
Mon Health Heart & Vascular Center1200 J D Anderson Dr Ste 301, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-1996Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagy?
This amazing surgeon saved my life! Triple bypass sept 2019. Bedside manner is like none other. Staff are all knowledgeable and will call you back almost immediately to answer your questions. Definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Alexander Nagy, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1629052162
Education & Certifications
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagy works at
Dr. Nagy has seen patients for Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.