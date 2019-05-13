Overview

Dr. Alexander Nagle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nagle works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gallstones and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.