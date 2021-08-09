See All Podiatrists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Alexander Mount, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Alexander Mount, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their residency with Morristown Medical Center

Dr. Mount works at The Foot & Ankle Center in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot & Ankle Center
    1465 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6521
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Limb Deformity Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 09, 2021
    Excellent, caring doctor. I would recommend him to anyone.
    Doug — Aug 09, 2021
    Dr. Alexander Mount, DPM
    About Dr. Alexander Mount, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1215282652
    Education & Certifications

    • Morristown Medical Center
    • Foot Surgery
