Dr. Alexander Mount, DPM
Dr. Alexander Mount, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their residency with Morristown Medical Center
The Foot & Ankle Center1465 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 373-6521Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent, caring doctor. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Morristown Medical Center
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Mount has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mount accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mount has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mount on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mount. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mount.
